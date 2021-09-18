HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 49, MALVERN 14

HOT SPRINGS -- Behind an explosive offensive performance, Hot Springs Lakeside (1-2) got things together and cruised past Malvern (1-2) .

Senior quarterback Jordan Mills was 14-for-23 passing for 348 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Rams, who won their fourth in a row in the series.

Chase Cross had 5 catches for 171 yards and 3 scores, and Braylen Russell rushed 14 times for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns for Lakeside.

Cedric Simmons and Ja Noah Harris had scoring runs for Malvern.