HOW WE SEE IT ARKANSAS VS. GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

Can the Hogs avoid a Texas hangover? Playing the option might present some issues, too. If the Hogs continue to build on their physical play through two games, they should cruise. Maybe this is the week Malik Hornsby gets some meaningful snaps at quarterback to keep KJ Jefferson fresh for Texas A&M. Arkansas, 40-10

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

Georgia Southern gave up 531 yards of total offense to Florida Atlantic last weekend, including 333 yards passing. That’s the same number that the Razorbacks rushed for in their win over the Longhorns. Arkansas, 55-14

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

We’ll learn something about Arkansas by how well the Razorbacks start against a team they should beat soundly, sandwiched between the win over Texas and next week’s game against Texas A&M. Arkansas’ ability to stop the run will come in handy against a Georgia Southern offense that doesn’t pass much. Arkansas, 42-7

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

I suspect we’ll see Arkansas continue to emphasize running the ball like it did against Texas. The team has no shortage of talented tailbacks. One of the top four, maybe even two, will go for 100-plus yards. Arkansas, 45-10

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

The Razorbacks have fans feeling like they haven’t felt in years. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern does not appear to be very good, sneaking by Gardner-Webb and getting smacked by FAU. The Hogs make it 3-0. Arkansas, 42-13

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

Expect a sluggish start against Georgia Southern after such an emotional win over Texas. Hopefully, some younger players get some game snaps to build depth. Arkansas, 45-16

Tye Richardson, ESPN Arkansas

Sam Pittman and staff shocked college football by beating Texas. This result won’t be a shocker. The Hogs take a 3-0 record to AT&T Stadium to play Texas A&M. Arkansas, 45-17