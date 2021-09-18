LAKE HAMILTON 41, HOT SPRINGS 0

PEARCY -- Lake Hamilton (3-0) did all of its scoring in the first half to blow past its rival.

Justin Crutchmer returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for the Wolves, who beat Hot Springs (2-2) for the sixth year in a row. Caleb Waller ran an interception back for a touchdown, Kendrick Martin scored on a 10-yard run and Alex Hurtz added a field goal in the first quarter as Lake Hamilton ran out to a 24-0 lead.

Crutchmer had a 65-yard scoring run, Hurtz added another field goal and Grant Bearden threw a touchdown pass all in the second quarter for the Wolves.

Perry Jones finished with nine carries for 36 yards to lead Hot Springs.