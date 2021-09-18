It will only get worse

Re Brenda Looper's column "Needless cruelty": Well, all you have to do is pick up your Bible and read 2 Timothy and you will realize where we are and what is happening. God is going to punish a lot of people because of their greed and selfishness. We have an evil government in power now. It will get worse.

JEFF EVERETT

Tumbling Shoals

A great big universe

It is estimated that there are about 200 billion to 400 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy. About 7 percent of them are stars like our own sun, with planets where life could evolve. It happened here, and probably happened out there also. That would mean 14 billion to 28 billion solar systems like ours in this galaxy alone where life could evolve. The universe has about 200 billion galaxies. If God created the universe for life, he was most redundant.

Stars like ours have planets--a natural part of solar evolution. If each of these stars has 10 planets, and evolved like our solar system did, it is not fanciful to imagine that a certain percentage of these stars will have a planet like Earth. How many planet Earths could there be in our galaxy if 1 percent of such stars has an Earth-like planet where life could evolve? That would be 140 million to 280 million. Somebody help me; surely not that many!

We should send out robotic probes in every direction with instructions to call back and tell us what they are finding. Our galaxy is 100,000 light years across. Planet Earth will not be habitable for much longer. We must find new homes before the Earth becomes uninhabitable. These probes will have to be completely robotic. Other civilizations will be doing the same--looking for planets to colonize in order to save their species. If history is any guide, there will be wars in the heavens.

Somebody tell me if I am wrong. What could we do differently? Jesus said, "Love God, and love thy neighbor as thyself," because each living being is the temple of the God who loves us, and who we should love in return.

RUUD DuVALL

Fayetteville

Getting needed care

Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won't receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That's why I'm urging Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, and Rep. French Hill to co-sponsor the Triple A Study Act (S.1089/H.R.2461).

As a nurse case manager and life care planner, I see this situation far too often. The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices, and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system, and private insurers will all benefit from this information.

As a health-care team member benefiting the limb-loss and limb-difference community, I advocate for my patients. I should not have to advocate for basic care such as protheses. I want people living with limb loss to have the same opportunity as everyone else so they can live the full and functional life they want to live.

The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.

VICTORIA POWELL

Benton

On life for a landlord

If you generous people would miss three to five months of your timely monthly income checks and see your IRA and/or savings account melt down before your eyes, you would know what it's like to be a landlord. Some landlords have ethics and would not sign off on lies to get undeserving people money.

By the way, another meeting for low-income housing is needed as the other program has been used up.

REX JOHNSON

Bryant