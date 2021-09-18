LR PARKVIEW 47, PINE BLUFF 0

PINE BLUFF -- Jaylon White was perfect throwing the ball in the first half, and Little Rock Parkview (3-0) added two defensive touchdowns and a punt return for a score in its rout of Pine Bluf (1-1).

White went 7 for 7 in the first half and finished the game 8 for 11 for 166 yards and a touchdown, a 63-yarder to Hunter Austin.

James Jointer tallied 119 yards on 10 carries and had touchdown runs of 32 and 26 yards.

Willie Eackles, who returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown with 2:14 left in the third quarter, had three receptions for 64 yards.

Parkview totaled 349 yards of offense and held Pine Bluff to 111 yards.

Will Howell completed 5 of 19 passes for 107 yards for the Zebras. Courtney Crutchfield had a 61-yard reception, and Tyrea Campbell rushed twice for 17 yards to lead the Zebras' ground game.