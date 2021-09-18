MAGNET COVE 35, PARKERS CHAPEL 8

MAGNET COVE -- Magnet Cove (2-2) only needed the first quarter to put away Parkers Chapel (0-2), jumping out to an early three-score lead at home.

Brett Williams scored two of the Panthers' three first-quarter touchdowns, running one in from 56 yards and another from 1 yard later in the quarter.

Jacob Clausen also threw a touchdown, this one to Julius McLelland, in the first quarter, helping give Magnet Cove a 21-0.

Williams was responsible for another touchdown in the third quarter, this one on a 3-yard run.

Parkers Chapel's lone score of the game came in the final quarter, on a 1-yard run from Blake Caldwell.