MARKED TREE 44, PIGGOTT 21

PIGGOTT -- Marked Tree's (2-1) Willie Marshall had a big night for the Indians, scoring five touchdowns in his team's victory over Piggott (0-3).

Marshall had touchdown runs of 41, 12 and 3 yards in the first quarter, a 75-yard touchdown return in the second quarter, and a 14-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Aiden McGuire in the third quarter.

Marshall led Marked Tree with 175 yards on 13 carries. He also had an interception and fumble recovery in the win.