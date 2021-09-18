Marvell man sentenced in Fayetteville for drugs, gun

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Marvell man was sentenced Friday to 108 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of a controlled substance, cocaine, and one count of use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents, on Feb. 26, 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force purchased cocaine, as well as a firearm, from Katestrant Barefield, 33.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.