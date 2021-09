MELBOURNE 40, ENGLAND 0

ENGLAND -- Carter Bray and Robert Langston of Melbourne (3-1) led a rushing attack that rolled up 282 total yards of offense in a win over England (0-3).

Bray ran 14 times for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns. Langston had 21 carries for 92 yards and also scored twice.

Melbourne held England's offense to 104 yards in the shutout.