MONTICELLO 26, FORDYCE 7

MONTICELLO -- Ryan Franklin returned an interception 83 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help seal a huge home victory for Monticello (2-1).

Doerian Allen had a 12-yard touchdown run and caught scoring passes of 40 and 80 yards from J.T. England as the Billies pulled away.

Jacobie Walker has a 6-yard touchdown catch for Fordyce (2-1), which had its 20-game winning streak snapped.