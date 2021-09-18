Motorcyclist dies of crash injuries in Hot Springs

A 48-year-old motorcyclist died Monday from injuries he received three days earlier in a crash involving two other vehicles on U.S. 270B in Hot Springs, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Gordon James Ard of Royal was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson east around 3:25 p.m. when a westbound 2000 Nissan Xterra turned left in front of him and collided with the front end of the motorcycle, the report said. The Nissan then hit an white SUV, which left the scene, the report said.

Ard was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, where he died Monday, the report said.

A child in the Nissan also was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report. The Hot Springs Police Department investigated.