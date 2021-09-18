MOUNTAIN HOME 35, BATESVILLE 7

BATESVILLE – Brady Barnett ran for 182 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown to lead Mountain Home (1-2) to its first victory of the season.

Four different players scored for the Bombers, who led 21-0 at halftime.

Gage Lindsey carried 16 times for 73 yards and scored 2 touchdowns, while Masen Walker finished with 95 yards on the ground on 9 rushes and added a touchdown. Cade Yates had a touchdown pass as well as Mountain Home ended the night with 466 yards of offense.

Batesville (0-3) scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard pass from Jay Storlie to Keaton Douglas.