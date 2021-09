MOUNTAIN VIEW 48, QUITMAN 27

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- The hosts jumped out big in the first half to safely secure the win over Quitman (1-2).

The Yellowjackets (3-1) scored 14 points in the first quarter and 22 more in the second before tacking on an additional 12 in the fourth.

Quitman scored 14 fourth-quarter points but its comeback attempt fell well short.