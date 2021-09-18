Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 iPad Core Values Weather Coronavirus The Article Story ideas Obits Puzzles Archive Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

NETTLETON 35, POCAHONTAS 28

Today at 2:13 a.m.

NETTLETON 35, POCAHONTAS 28

NETTLETON -- Host Nettleton (3-0) was able to secure the victory over Pocahontas (2-1) to stay undefeated on the year.

Nettleton quarterback Cameron Scarlett had over 300 yards of total offense for the Raiders.

Print Headline: NETTLETON 35, POCAHONTAS 28

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT