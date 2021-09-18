NETTLETON 35, POCAHONTAS 28
NETTLETON -- Host Nettleton (3-0) was able to secure the victory over Pocahontas (2-1) to stay undefeated on the year.
Nettleton quarterback Cameron Scarlett had over 300 yards of total offense for the Raiders.
NETTLETON 35, POCAHONTAS 28
NETTLETON -- Host Nettleton (3-0) was able to secure the victory over Pocahontas (2-1) to stay undefeated on the year.
Nettleton quarterback Cameron Scarlett had over 300 yards of total offense for the Raiders.
Print Headline: NETTLETON 35, POCAHONTAS 28