Legislative Council OKs $2.2M for fairs

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday approved the release of about $30,000 to each county and district fair to help them recover from financial losses sustained last year when many were forced to cancel or curtail events.

The council, which conducts the General Assembly's business when it is not in session, approved the one-time release of $2.2 million for 73 fairs from the state's restricted reserve fund. The money could be released to the fairs' governing boards and associations by Monday, state Department of Agriculture officials told lawmakers.

Sen. Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne, and Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, successfully sponsored an appropriations bill to provide the $2.2 million, but the money had been withheld the past few months as part of the state's budget surplus. Lobbying by fair associations and by lawmakers who said the money had been promised broke the logjam.

The council approved the release without debate.

Numerous fairs last year canceled their carnivals and limited attendance at livestock shows to exhibitors and their relatives, moved the shows online, or canceled them altogether.

The last of the 2021 fairs are being held this month, with the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show, set for Oct. 15-24 in Little Rock, closing the season.

-- Stephen Steed

Drax building 2nd wood-pellet plant

Drax Group, based in the United Kingdom, has begun construction on the second of three pellet plants in Arkansas, the company and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said Friday.

The latest plant is in Russellville, with operations expected to begin next year, Drax said. The first plant is in Leola (Grant County). The location of the third plant hasn't been announced. The plants are called "satellite" operations because they are near sawmills that provide the sawdust used to manufacture the wood pellets.

The three plants represent a $40 million investment in Arkansas, producing about 120,000 tons of pellets each year, Drax said. About 30 workers will be at the three plants.

The wood pellets are exported to the U.K. to fuel Drax's power station there.

The company, which acquired 11 pellet plants in the U.S. and Canada last month, is working to reduce biomass costs with a goal of being carbon negative by 2030. "This technology has the potential to remove millions of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere," Drax said.

-- Stephen Steed

State index finishes at 669.12, up 2.97

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 669.12 , up 2.97.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.