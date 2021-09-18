Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Kevin Frazier, 45, of 60 Skyline Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Frazier was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Johnny Araujo, 23, of 2301 Greenwich St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and aggravated residential burglary. Araujo was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Miguel Chavez-Jiminez, 59, of 3202 Brad St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with rape-forcible fondling. Chavez-Jiminez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Leonel Carrillo, 29, of 580 E. Randall Wobbe Lane, Apt. 210 in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Carrillo was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Arthur Williams, 29, of 14960 Mountain View Road in Elkins was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Williams was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.