GOLF

McNealy on top at Napa

Maverick McNealy overcame three consecutive bogeys and holed out from 74 yards for eagle on the last for an 8-under 64 and the second-round lead Friday in the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. Winless in 66 career starts on the PGA Tour, McNealy had nine birdies -- one from a greenside bunker to offset his stumbles and get to 12 under at Silverado Resort and Spa. Beau Hossler matched McNealy's 64 to get to 6 under with Mito Pereira (67). Three others, including tour rookie of the year Will Zalatoris (67), were 9 under. First-round leader Chez Reavie barely made the cut after a round of 75 that included five bogeys and a double bogey left him eight strokes behind. Phil Mickelson (69) was seven back at 5 under. McNealy, who missed the cut here a year ago, began the day three shots off the pace after an opening 68, but made that up quickly with birdies on three of his first four holes. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied for 24th. Cook shot a 71 on Friday and is at 5-under for the tournament. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Friday and missed the cut with a 3-over 147. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) missed the cut after turning in a 77 for the second day in a row to finish at 10-over.

Ko in front in Portland

Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic. The second-ranked South Korean star needed only 23 putts in her morning round, making six birdies and a bogey to reach 8-under 136 at hilly, windy and tricky Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, Ore. Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was a stroke back after a 69. Carlota Ciganda, the only member of the winning European Solheim Cup team in the field, had a 71 to get to 5 under. For University of Arkansas golfer Alana Uriell shot a 66 on Friday and is tied for fourth at 4-under for the tournament. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) missed the cut at 7-over. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) missed the cut at 8-over.

Two share Champions lead

K.J. Choi closed eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 63 and share of the first-round lead with Darren Clarke in the PGA Tour Champions' Stanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D. Choi had a bogey-free round at Minnehaha Country Club. The 51-year-old South Korean player won eight times on the PGA Tour. Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, also finished with a birdie on the par-4 18th. He has two victories this season, the TimberTech Championship in November and Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied for 11th after turning in a 4-under 66. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) is at 2-under 68. Glen Day (Little Rock) fired an even-par 70.

Broberg leads Dutch Open

Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open on Friday. The 772nd-ranked Broberg rolled in a 12-foot putt at his last hole -- No. 9, after starting at the 10th -- for his ninth birdie of the round to set a course record at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt. Broberg's only win on the European Tour came six years ago at the BMW Masters in China. Marcus Helligkilde and Thomas Detry both shot 66 and were tied for second place. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles missed the cut, finishing with a 5-over 149.

MOTOR SPORTS

Allmendinger slides to victory

AJ Allmendinger slid sideways across the Bristol Motor Speedway finish line to edge rival Austin Cindric for both the Friday night win and the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season championship. The race was Cindric's to win and the reigning Xfinity champion was four laps away from a second consecutive regular-season title and a healthy lead for the start of the playoffs. Instead, a late caution gave Allmendinger a shot to steal a sixth win from Cindric and continue his own fairytale season. The rivals crashed each other as the cars crossed the finish line and Allmendinger's fourth win of the season was awarded because his Chevrolet was sliding ahead of Cindric's under the checkered flag. The wreck was a wild way to send the Xfinity Series into the playoffs. Allmendinger earned a shot at the win when Justin Allgaier spun Sam Mayer with four laps remaining in regulation.

Teenager wins Trucks race

Chandler Smith bumped past Sheldon Creed on a late restart Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and held on for his first NASCAR Trucks Series victory and a spot in the second round of the playoffs. The 19-year-old Georgia driver challenged Creed on the inside off a restart with five laps left, with the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota making contact with Creed that left the defending series champion with a cut left rear tire. Creed ended up two laps down in 19th after leading 189 of the 200 laps on the half-mile oval. Smith advanced to the second round of eight drivers, with Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill eliminated.

FOOTBALL

College HOF tackle dies

Roger Brown, a College Football Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 84. The Lions and College Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Friday. The Lions said a member of Brown's family confirmed the death. No cause was given. Brown played 10 years in the NFL. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1960 draft by Detroit. In his seven seasons with the Lions, Brown went to the Pro Bowl five times (1962-66) and was an All-Pro selection in 1962 and '63. He started in 124 of the 138 games he played. Brown's most memorable game with Detroit was on Thanksgiving Day in 1962 against Green Bay when he sacked Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr seven times. The Lions had 11 sacks in that game, which remains a franchise record.

SOCCER

Pele in 'semi-intensive' care

Brazilian soccer great Pele "took a little step back" in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon but he is "recovering well" at a Sao Paulo hospital, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Friday. However, the Albert Einstein hospital said the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento had returned to intensive care after "a brief breathing instability" Thursday night. Pele was currently stable in "semi-intensive" care, the hospital said, and he "continues recovering." It did not give further details. The hospital had not previously issued a new statement on Pele's health since Tuesday, when he was removed from intensive care.

Pulisic could miss qualifier

The British government is keeping Panama on its red list, which means the United States may have to play without star Christian Pulisic and several other U.K.-based players for its World Cup qualifier at the Central American nation on Oct. 10. The U.S. plays at Panama between home matches against Jamaica on Oct. 7 at Austin, Texas, and vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio. Britain requires anyone visiting a nation on its red list to quarantine upon arrival in England for 10 days. An Oct. 10 match in Panama followed by the game in Columbus would rule out Pulisic from playing for Chelsea in its Premier League match at Brentford on Oct. 16 and a home Champions League game against Malmo on Oct. 20. U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter could be forced to leave Pulisic and other British-based players in the U.S. for training between the two qualifiers, which may cause Berhalter to bring a larger group to camp. Pulisic was among five England-based players on the U.S. roster for the opening three qualifiers in September: a 0-0 draw at El Salvador, a 1-1 home draw against Canada and a 4-1 win at Honduras.