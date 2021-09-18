OPINION | WALLY HALL: I love football Saturdays

I love football Saturdays.

More times than not most of the day is spent traveling to and from an Arkansas Razorbacks game and then writing about it.

All total those are usually 12-hour days.

Today is like last year, I’m covering the Georgia Southern-Arkansas game remotely.

I strained my back this week and I’m not sure I could do the drive and survive, or at least be able to walk to the stadium after being in the car three hours.

So until the 3 p.m. kickoff for the Hogs I’ll get to do something I rarely get to do, watch some games on TV.

Starting with an 11 a.m. Michigan State at Miami on ABC.

By the time the day ends with San Jose State at Hawaii, kicking off at 11:30 p.m. there will have been 38 games air on television.

I seriously doubt I’ll watch the final game that won’t end probably until 3 a.m..

However, I will watch Auburn at Penn State tonight while flipping back and forth to the South Carolina at Georgia game.

I won’t forget that Tulane is at Ole Miss tonight in what should be a high scoring game.

Every football Saturday I get in the right frame of mine by reading the sports section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette which has 16 pages of sports including four covering Arkansas high school, almost two on the Razorbacks and their opponent and then a full page dedicated to the Power Five conferences.

