100 years ago

Sept. 18, 1921

Lonoke -- As the result of an appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, Allie Parsley of England must spend three years in the penitentiary instead of one. Parsley was convicted in Lonoke Circuit Court about a year ago of assault with intent to kill, and sentenced to serve one year in the penitentiary. He appealed to the Supreme Court, which remanded the case for a new trial. The second trial was held Thursday. Parsley again was convicted, but the jury was unable to agree upon his punishment and it was left to the court. Today Judge George W. Clark of Conway, presiding over the court here, fixed Parsley's punishment at three years. Then the court denied him a new trial. However, notice of an appeal to the Supreme Court was filed.

50 years ago

Sept. 18, 1971

Bryant -- Grace Baptist Church will be organized here in a meeting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday as a mission project of the Baptist Missionary Association of Central Arkansas. Rev. Harvey Williams, a minister for 23 years, will be the missionary pastor. A permanent church building will be erected on acreage on state Highway 183, located about a half mile from Interstate 30 going into Bryant.

25 years ago

Sept. 18, 1996

• Texarkana won back Tuesday what it had been missing for about two years -- its Arkansas Community of Excellence designation. City leaders delayed accepting the award for weeks so they could receive it from Gov. Mike Huckabee, a former resident. Huckabee presented the award in a ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol. Texarkana found out it was eligible to receive the award in June, but by that time, former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker had announced plans to resign. The city board and Texarkana Chamber of Commerce officials asked for a delay so that Huckabee, the former pastor of the Beech Street Baptist Church in Texarkana, "could give us this new beginning," said Mayor Danny Gray. The Arkansas Community of Excellence designation is awarded by the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission.

10 years ago

Sept. 18, 2011

• Bill Clinton is making headlines again -- but not for his politics. This time, it's what's for dinner. Clinton now considers himself a vegan, reports CNN. The former Arkansas governor and president says he now consumes no meat, no eggs, no dairy and almost no oil. "I like the vegetables, the fruits, the beans, the stuff I eat now," he tells CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Clinton -- known for his stops at the McDonald's in downtown Little Rock during his days as governor and presidential hopeful -- says his new lifestyle was a gradual journey.