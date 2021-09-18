Parkview shuts out Pine Bluff rivals 47-0

An unusual thing happened at Jordan Stadium under a partial moon Friday night: Pine Bluff High School was shut out.

Jaylon White was perfect throwing the ball in the first half, and Little Rock Parkview added to two defensive touchdowns and a punt return to its onslaught in a 47-0 victory to close out nonconference play.

Playing its first game in three weeks, tradition-rich Pine Bluff (1-1) struggled mightily against a burgeoning Class 6A contender in Parkview (3-0), which preserved a three-point win over White Hall in the final seconds last week. The Zebras struggled to find the offensive groove they had on Aug. 27 when they pulled away in the second half to beat Watson Chapel by 18 points.

White went 7 for 7 in the first half and finished the game 8 for 11 for 166 yards and a touchdown, a 63-yarder to Hunter Austin (two catches, 67 yards).

James Jointer, who committed to the University of Arkansas, tallied 119 yards on 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 32 and 26 yards.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/918pbclrpb/]

White recovered a blocked Pine Bluff punt in the end zone to put Parkview ahead 14-0, still with 5:14 left in the opening quarter.

Josh Brooks and Kyveon Perkins each picked off a pass, with Brooks taking his back 32 yards for the Patriots' fourth touchdown of the night early in the second quarter.

Walter Hobbs rushed 2 yards to pad the lead to 35-0 with 1:31 to go before halftime. Hobbs had 51 yards on six carries.

Willie Eackles, who returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown with 2:14 left in the third quarter, had three receptions for 64 yards.

Pine Bluff appeared to end the shutout bid when X'Zaevion Barnett reversed his route and took a block to go 24 yards on a catch-and-run from Will Howell with about 5 minutes to go on a running clock, under Arkansas' sportsmanship policy. But that score was called back for a crackback penalty, and the Zebras' drive ended on downs, just before time expired.

Parkview totaled 349 yards of offense and held Pine Bluff to 111 yards. Howell completed 5 of 19 passes for 107 yards with the two picks and was sacked three times. Courtney Crutchfield had a 61-yard reception, and Tyrea Campbell rushed twice for 17 yards to lead the Zebras' ground game.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

The Patriots' defense stuffed Tyrea Campbell for no gain on fourth-and-1 on the game's opening drive, after Pine Bluff started off with a 23-yard completion from Howell to Barnett. Parkview capitalized with a three-play, 65-yard drive aided by a Pine Bluff penalty and capped by Jointer's 32-yard run.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

White, whose consistency in the first half set the tone for the Patriots.

NEXT UP ...

Pine Bluff opens 6A-East Conference play against Sylvan Hills next Friday. Parkview will host Greenwood to start 6A-West play.

Pine Bluff running back Glenn Barnes attacks a gap against Parkview’s defense during a game Friday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/918pbclrpb/. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Walter Hobbs of Parkview finds a hole to run through against Pine Bluff's defense. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Captains Braylon Hopkins (12) of Pine Bluff and Xavier Branch of Parkview shake hands for the coin toss. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)