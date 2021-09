PERRYVILLE 59, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 0

PERRYVILLE – Tyler Givens completed 7 of 8 passes for 114 yards and 4 touchdowns as Perryville (2-1) opened up a huge halftime lead and rolled to victory.

Gatlin Peoples rushed 12 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, and Luke Underwood carried 9 times for 101 yards and a score for the Mustangs, who led 53-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half to keep Conway Christian (0-3) winless on the season.

In all, nine different players scored for Perryville.