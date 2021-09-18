Phelps to sing at Governor's Mansion

Contemporary Christian artist David Phelps has sung at the White House, New York's Carnegie Hall and a number of other high-profile venues.

On Friday, he'll appear at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion, too.

The event, a fundraiser for the Arkansas Governor's Mansion Association, begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $75 each and are available at www.friendsofthemansion.org.

For Phelps, it'll be a repeat performance.

The last time, he was welcomed by then-Gov. Mike Huckabee and first lady Janet Huckabee. This time, his hosts are Gov. Asa Hutchinson and his wife, Susan.

"When I learned David Phelps had performed [at a Grand Hall dedication ceremony] ... I requested that he help us celebrate the 70th anniversary of the mansion. I thought it would be a poetic way to unify the original mansion with the addition of the Grand Hall," the first lady said.

Technically, the mansion is 71 years old; like the Summer Olympics, the anniversary concert is taking place a year late because of covid-related delays.

Phelps won Grammy and Dove Awards as part of the Gaither Vocal Band; since then, the tenor has continued to sell records and draw crowds.

"He's one of the greatest tenors we ever had: a great, great tenor," Bill Gaither said.

Susan Hutchinson shares that assessment.

"I've always been impressed by David Phelps' voice, performance, and repertoire. Arkansans will be impressed, too," she said. "I'm thrilled that our Arkansas Governor's Mansion Association is sponsoring David Phelps' benefit engagement."

In an email, Phelps said he's glad to be returning to the Natural State.

"Arkansas is like a second home to us. My wife, Lori, was born in Magnolia and she still has family living in the Hope area. We have enjoyed many great meals and reunions in this amazing state. Touring, we have journeyed from corner to corner of the state and many places in between. There's always been a warm welcome and a memorable night," he said.

The Grand Hall performance will be enjoyable, he said.

"Years ago I sang at the Governor's Mansion at the dedication after it was renovated. It was a beautiful evening concert in the gardens outside. Then we went inside to the dining room and had an amazing meal and great conversation," he said. "The mansion is as beautiful as you could hope it would be ... a perfect representation for the people of Arkansas."

Though best known for his religious songs, Phelps says there'll be plenty of variety in his play list.

"We always do a mix of styles and genres of music," he said. "Everything from classical to Broadway, pop and gospel. And of course, being at the Governor's Mansion, we are sure to do a couple of patriotic standards."