Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

GEORGIA SOUTHERN Starter Justin Tomlin returns from academic suspension as a veteran option operator. The primary backup to Shai Werts for 2 years, the 5-11 junior has 4 starts in 15 games. He's 23-51-3 passing for 323 yards and 0 TD, with 69 carries for 392 yards, 3 TDs. True frosh Cam Ransom (20-34-0, 188 yards, 1 TD) injured an ankle last week but returned in place of Sam Kenerson (2-3-1, 20).

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (26-40-2, 266 yards, 1 INT) had a big Week 2 to bump his completion rate to 65%. If it can stay there, OC Kendal Briles will be happy. Can the Razorbacks unleash more downfield passing? Jefferson (19-162, 2 TDs rushing) is averaging 8.5 ypc and ranks 2nd among QBs in run grade by Pro Football Focus. The Hogs would like to get Malik Hornsby (1 carry, 29 yards) more meaningful snaps.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

GEORGIA SOUTHERN The Eagles have three tailbacks with 70-plus rushing yards. Senior Logan Wright (30-206, 2 TDs) is a load at 6-0, 230 pounds who averages a hefty 6.9 ypc. Amare Jones (28-119) is a 5-11, 195-pound transfer from Tulane who is 4 of 7 passing for 45 yards. Redshirt sophomore Gerald Green (12-73, 1) averages 6.1 ypc. Of course all the Eagles quarterbacks are runners in the triple option.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks spread the wealth among 4 tailbacks -- Trelon Smith (34-180, 2 TDs), Raheim Sanders (19-162, 2), AJ Green (7-67, 1) and Dominique Johnson (10-60, 2) -- who all scored TDs vs. Texas. Green averages 9.6 ypc, followed by Sanders (6.3), Johnson (6.0) and Smith (5.0). The Razorbacks attacked cut-back lanes in both their inside and outside zone schemes.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

GEORGIA SOUTHERN Khaleb Hood (9-94, 10.4 ypc), a 5-10 junior slot, has been the top target for a unit that has 26 completions, same as Arkansas. 6-1 Beau Johnson (4-27) is the top TE, while position mate Chase Hancock (1-17), a 6-footer, has the team's lone receiving touchdown. Jjay McAfee (3-35) is the tallest wideout in the rotation at 6-3. Emil Smith (2-20) is 6-1 and Derwin Burgess Jr. (1-7) is a 5-11 speedster.

ARKANSAS Preseason All-America Treylon Burks (10-79) has really not had a downfield target yet. Senior Tyson Morris (4-87, 1 TD) has gotten deep balls and averages 21.8 ypc. De'Vion Warren (3-22), TE Blake Kern (3-22), Warren Thompson (3-21) and Ketron Jackson Jr. (1-16) are in the stats; Trey Knox, Hudson Henry, Jaquayln Crawford and others are not. Blocking from the group has been OK.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Line

GEORGIA SOUTHERN The fivesome of LT Brian Miller, LG Aaron Dowdell, C Logan Langenmeier, RG Khalil Crowder and RT Caleb Kelly have a combined 119 starts, including both games in 2021. Dowdell is one of 8 super seniors on the roster while Miller and Kelly are fifth-year seniors, Langenmeier a standard senior and Crowder a fourth-year junior. The group averages 6-3, 297 pounds.

ARKANSAS The Arkansas front is starting to merit the kind of attention that Coach Sam Pittman's units as O-line coach did from 2013-15. Tackles Myron Cunningham and Dalton Wagner and C Ricky Stromberg graded out the best vs. Texas. Brady Latham is at LG, while Beaux Limmer took 42 snaps and Ty Clary 24 at RG last week. The Hogs will take 1 sack allowed per game and 6.4 yards per carry all year.

ADVANTAGE Even

DEFENSE

Line

GEORGIA SOUTHERN The Eagles deploy a 3-man front, with 255-pound 5th-years Dillon Springer (6 tackles, 2 hurries) and Justin Ellis (8, 0.5 sacks) at ends. Top nose, 4th-year senior C.J. Wright (7, 2.5 sacks, 1 hurry), has earned the special "0" jersey. AJ Watkins (4, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU), Brandon Wilson (2) and NTs Parker Devine (1, 1 sack) and Kieron Smith (1, 1 hurry), a 325-pounder, are reserves.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks' depth rivals some of their best units. Transfers Tre Williams (7, 0.5 sacks, 1 hurry) and Markell Utsey (1, 1 PBU, 2 hurries) started last week with Isaiah Nichols (4, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF). DT John Ridgeway (6, 1 sack) had a strong debut. Taurean Carter (7, 1 PBU), Zach Williams (6, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF), Eric Gregory (5, 1 hurry), Jashaud Stewart (2) and Mataio Soli (2, 0.5 sacks) play.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Linebackers

GEORGIA SOUTHERN Another very veteran unit, led by 275-pound 6th year "Dog" Randy Wade (4), who has 42 career starts. MLB Tre Allen (5) and WLB Khadry Jackson (8, 1 sack, 1 hurry) are 235-pounders. MLB reserve Kevon Glenn (11, 1 FF) is 2nd in tackles. Top "Anchor" is Haiti native Benz Jouse (6, 2 hurries). Backups Jon Ferguson, Jalen Jackson and Zyon McGee all have 2 tackles.

ARKANSAS Between targeting suspensions and injuries, it has been a weird start for this unit. Captain Grant Morgan (14, 2.5 TFL) has practiced but will he rest his knee? Bumper Pool (24) has amassed his team-high tackles despite missing a half. Same with Hayden Henry (20, 3.5 TFL) a national POW after posting 15 tackles vs. Texas. Andrew Parker (4) and Jackson Woodard (2) are next two up so far.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

GEORGIA SOUTHERN The Eagles lost CB Derrick Canteen (5), a Freshman All-American last year, with a chest/pectoral injury suffered last week. Tyler Bride (9, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU) is set to get the start there opposite Darrell Baker Jr. (9, 2 TFL, 1 FF). FS Justin Birdsong (13, 1 PBU) is the top tackler. SS is Anthony Wilson (9, 0.5 TFL, 1 FF). Tyrell Davis (2, 1 TFL), Myzel Williams (1) and Seth Robertson (1) also play.

ARKANSAS Precise tackling from this unit is key vs. the Eagles' option schemes. Jalen Catalon (19, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 PBU) blew up in the opener. Joe Foucha (13, 1 PBU) and Simeon Blair (3, 2 PBU) are the other top safeties. Greg Brooks Jr. (8, 1 hurry, 1 FR) is emerging as a top nickel in the SEC. Montaric Brown (5, 1 INT), LaDarrius Bishop (3, 1 PBU) and Hudson Clark (1) have been the top CBs.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

GEORGIA SOUTHERN Punter Anthony Beck (41.4 average) is the Eagles' career average leader at 42.15 yards. PK Brit Williams is 3 of 3 on FGAs, with a long of 49, and 3 of 4 on PATs. The trio of KORs Dexter Carter Jr., Khaleb Hood and NaJee Thompson average 17.2 yards. Kickoff men Williams and Alex Raynor have 2 touchbacks in 9 tries. The Eagles have historically blocked a lot of kicks.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks had one of their best special teams efforts under coordinator Scott Fountain last week after avoiding disaster on Greg Brooks Jr.'s reversed early muffed punt at the 4. PK Cam Little (5 of 5 FGs, 9 of 9 PATs) was a Groza Award "star" last week. Vito Calvaruso is a robust 13 of 16 on touchbacks. P Reid Bauer has been OK aside from a block. Coverage teams have performed very well.

ADVANTAGE Even

Intangibles

GEORGIA SOUTHERN The Eagles are a proud program and everyone involved has been hearing it in the aftermath of last week's 38-6 loss at Florida Atlantic. That scenario could lead to a strong rebound in effort and performance as a decisive underdog against a ranked team. Having QB Justin Tomlin back could be the kind of spark that leads to better drives and scoring and stronger support for a veteran defense.

ARKANSAS Trap game alert for the Razorbacks after last week's stirring rout of No. 15 Texas and next week's game against current No. 7 Texas A&M. Coach Sam Pittman said he isn't worried about a lack of focus or a letdown, but it's hard to reach emotional peaks on back-to-back weeks and no doubt the Hogs have been getting lavished with hype throughout this week. This is a good attitude check for the Hogs.

ADVANTAGE Georgia Southern