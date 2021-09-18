PREP FOOTBALL Prairie Grove rolls over Stilwell

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's defense recorded four takeaways and running back Ethan Miller had three scores en route to a 42-6 victory over Stilwell (Okla.) on Friday night.

The Tigers (2-1) controlled the ground game, picking up nine gains of more than 10 yards.

Miller got Prairie Grove on the board first when he darted down the right sideline 29 yards into the end zone. He rushed for 51 yards, including another rushing score. Miller also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Camden Patterson, and finished with 32 yards receiving.

"They were keying on everybody else," Miller said of the Stilwell defense. "We have so many guys in our backfield who are capable of making big plays, so it helped get me open even in the passing game."

Both Miller and Prairie Grove Coach Danny Abshier credited the defense for controlling the game.

"When the defense is playing like that it's great," Miller said. "We just get to hang out on the sideline, watch them protect the lead, and be fresh when they get us the ball back."

The Indians were held to 224 yards, with most coming against the Tigers' backups.

"The first string pitched a shutout," Abshier said. "You can't ask for much more out of your defense."

Conner Hubbs recorded back-to-back interceptions off Stilwell quarterback Tray Chuculate to start the second half, which led to two Tiger touchdowns.

"He has the capability on both sides of the ball to do something special," Abshier said of his sophomore defensive back. "He's such a hard worker with his head on straight, and he can play so many positions for us if we need him to. We can even get him the ball on offense both in the pass and rush game. I think you'll start hearing his name more as the season goes on."

Practice during the week culminated in the Tiger defense keeping Chuculate scrambling all night.

"It was just what we worked on all week," Hubbs said. "Our defense had the quarterback moving and made him make forced throws. I just happened to be there and make a play."

Hubbs pointed to Abshier instilling confidence in him to make plays.

"It gives me confidence knowing that he trusts me," he said. "When he trusts me, it helps me trust myself. I was just reading the quarterback's eyes tonight and making plays."

The Prairie Grove defense also turned Stilwell over on downs and had a fumble recovery, picking up multiple turnovers.

A two-quarterback look was used by Abshier, with both Patterson and Paytin Higgins showing promising signs. Higgins ran for a 20-yard score and threw for 81 yards.

In the fourth quarter, Tigers third-string quarterback Luke Vance hit David Stephens for a 56-yard touchdown pass to set the final margin.