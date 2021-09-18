RIVERCREST 31, BROOKLAND 26

BROOKLAND -- A balanced Rivercrest (1-1) attack helped the visitors secure a win over Brookland (2-1).

Rivercrest running back Tray Jones led the way for the Colts with 105 yards and 3 touchdowns on 18 carries. Quarterback Mike Sharp passed for 213 yards and had a crisp connection with wide receiver Michael Rainer who had seven receptions for 72 yards.

Brookland scored twice in the first quarter before adding third- and fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.