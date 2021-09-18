Joe T. Robinson High School's Brasfield named Arkansas' history teacher of year

Kristy Brasfield, a teacher at Joe T. Robinson High School in the Pulaski County Special School District, has been named the 2021 Arkansas History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

The institute recognizes teachers in grades kindergarten through 12. The honor is given to one teacher from each state, as well as the District of Columbia, Defense Department schools and U.S. territories. The 2021 National History Teacher of the Year will be named this fall.

Brasfield teaches U.S. History and English IV, and previously taught Advanced Placement and Pre-AP History in the Blytheville School District for eight years.

She serves on the Arkansas Council for the Social Studies Board, the Rho Kappa Advisory Council and the National Constitution Center’s Teacher Advisory Council.

She has a bachelor’s degree in social science education, a master’s degree in education theory and practice, and an education specialist credential — all from Arkansas State University. She is writing a dissertation for a doctorate in education from ASU.

Brasfield is receiving a $1,000 award, and her school will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials.

Gilder Lehrman provides educational programs and resources that focus on the knowledge and understanding of American history.