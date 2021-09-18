Rogers man accused of firing shots outside restaurant

ROGERS -- A Rogers man was arrested Friday in connection with firing a gun outside a restaurant.

Mario Mata Jr., 27, was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

He was arrested in connection with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault, simultaneous possession of a controlled substance and firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith Foster, a Police Department spokesman, said officers went at 12:51 a.m. Friday to a report of shots fired at the Angus Grill and Cantina at 2001 S. Bellview Road.

An employee with the business called and reported the restaurant security guard was fighting with a patron in the parking lot, Foster said.

He said during the altercation between the two, Mata entered his vehicle, grabbed a rifle and fired several shots in the air. Mata fired more shots into the air as he was leaving, Foster said.