SHERIDAN 42, JACKSONVILLE 7

SHERIDAN – Quarterback Konner Canterbury rushed 12 times for 74 yards and 4 touchdowns to power Sheridan (2-1) to a convincing victory at home.

Canterbury scored on runs of 1, 14, 18 and 20 yards for the Yellowjackets. Connor Anderson also added a touchdown on the ground for Sheridan.

Jaden Jones scored on a 12-yard for Jacksonville (0-3), which turned the ball over seven times. One of those turnovers resulted in a fumble returned for a touchdown by Sheridan.

The Titans were also penalized 14 times for 99 yards.