STAR CITY 55, HAMPTON 7

STAR CITY -- CJ Turner took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and ran 89 yards for a touchdown, and Star City (2-1) never looked back in a rout of Hampton (0-3).

Turner, Mason Taylor and Ty Grayson each finished with two rushing touchdowns. Big plays carried the Bulldogs, as Turner racked up 132 yards on just 4 carries, and Taylor had 2 rushes for 90 yards.

On the defensive side, Ryan Allbright had an interception for Star City.