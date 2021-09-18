SOCCER

Arkansas tops No. 13 Tennessee

The University of Arkansas (4-2-0, 1-0) earned a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Tennessee (7-0-0, 0-1) on Friday night in the teams' SEC opener at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks had a 2-0 lead at halftime thanks to goals from Jessica De Filippo in the fourth minute and Parker Goins in the 24th minute. Anna Podojil's early second-half goal in the 46th minute made it 3-0.

Tennessee's lone goal came in the 60th minute thanks to Claire Rain.

Hannah Warner recorded four saves for the Razorbacks.

ASU takes down South Alabama

Arkansas State University (4-3-1, 1-0) picked up a 3-2 victory over South Alabama (4-3-0, 0-1) on Friday in the teams' Sun Belt Conference opener at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

Aliyah Williamson and Emma Riley each scored a goal for the Red Wolves. South Alabama allowed an own goal.

Megan McClure recorded seven saves to lead ASU.

GOLF

Arkansas Tech earns No. 1 ranking

The Arkansas Tech University men's golf team is ranked No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches' Poll.

The Wonder Boys moved up from second to first in the poll, receiving 340 points and 6 first-place votes. West Florida, the previous No. 1 team, received 7 first-place votes and is second in the poll with 338 points. Lynn (Fla.), Barry (Fla.) and Georgia Southwestern round out the top five. Henderson State is ranked 13th with 134 points, moving up five spots from the preseason poll.

Arkansas Tech recently won the Washburn Invitational by eight shots over Henderson State. The Wonder Boys' next tournament is Monday and Tuesday at the Northeastern State Classic in Tahlequah, Okla.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas wins at N.C. State

The University of Arkansas (9-2) defeated North Carolina State 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

Taylor Head led the Razorbacks with 18 kills.

Maggie Cartwright had 10 kills and 9 digs. Gracie Ryan finished with a team-high 34 assists and 11 digs.

UALR wins Louisiana Tech tournament

Laura Jansen posted 17 kills and 18 digs to help lead the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (9-3) to the Louisiana Tech Invitational title with a 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 victory over the host Lady Techsters on Friday in Ruston, La.

Nejra Hanic finished with a career-high 12 kills for the Trojans.

Earlier Friday, UALR defeated New Orleans 25-15, 25-13, 25-15.

Nedima Kamberovic led the Trojans with 11 kills.

ASU, UAPB compete in Memphis

Arkansas State University (8-3) won two matches in the first day of the Tiger Brawl on Friday in Memphis, while the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (1-11) dropped its pair of matches.

The Red Wolves defeated Tennessee-Martin 25-17, 25-27, 26-24, 25-23 and host Memphis 26-24, 25-20, 25-19.

Macey Putt had a match-high 20 kills and added 9 digs, 3 blocks and 2 aces against Tennessee-Martin. Putt also had 15 kills, 8 digs and 3 blocks in the Memphis match.

Lauren Musante finished with 16 assists and 10 digs against Memphis, while Julianna Cramer had 17 assists and 15 digs.

UAPB lost 15-25, 16-25, 16-25 to Memphis and 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 to Tennessee-Martin.

Zyonn Smith led the Lady Lions with 11 kills against Memphis. Smith had a team-high 9 kills in the Tennessee-Martin match.

ASU faces UAPB at 9 a.m. today in its lone match in Memphis.

UCA splits in SEMO tournament

The University of Central Arkansas (2-6) went 1-1 in the first day of the Redhawks Invitational at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Friday, defeating Southern Illinois 26-24, 16-25, 25-16, 25-20 in its first match before losing to Tulsa 25-16, 25-21, 25-19.

Anna Meyers had a combined 43 assists and 15 digs to lead the Sugar Bears.

UCA will play host Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m. Central today.

