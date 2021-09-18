Super Quiz: Science

Name the three most common types of precipitation.
Name the three fundamental phases of matter.
Name the three basic types of rock.
Name the three subatomic particles of an atom.
Name the three parts of an insect's body.
It is the science used to investigate and solve crimes.
This has been called the "dismal science."
Any animal lacking a spinal column.
A pair of pliers is an example of this type of simple machine.
ANSWERS:
Rain, hail, snow
Solid, liquid, gas
Igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic
Protons, neutrons, electrons
Head, thorax, abdomen
Forensics
Economics
Invertebrate
A lever