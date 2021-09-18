Tools & Toys: MyMedic's Pet Medic and the Kijaro Dual Lock Chair

MyMedic's Pet Medic

What's to love: An all-in-one first aid kit perfect for those who take their dogs camping or hiking, but the kit is also useful for keeping at home.

What does it do: The kit is small and compact — easy to keep in a jacket pocket or back pack. Among the supplies are antibiotic ointment, tweezers, the type of compression bandage that sticks to itself, various gauze pads and bandages, antiseptic wipes and a slip leash. The kit also includes a free digital download guide on administering first aid to pets. The kit sells for $24. See more information at mymedic.com.

The Kijaro Dual Lock Chair

What's to love: These folding chairs are made from polyester created from recycled plastic bottles.

What does it do: Great for tailgating, camping or the beach. The chair features a lock for keeping the chair closed while carrying with an attached strap. The lock also keeps the chair from folding once open. The chair has a mesh drink holder on each side and an attached zippered pouch for storing keys and other items. List price for the chair is $60. Visit kijaro.com for more information.