TRUMANN 42, PARAGOULD 8

TRUMANN -- Trumann (2-2) scored all six of its touchdowns in the first three quarters in downing Paragould (1-2).

Devon Miles had touchdown runs for the Wildcats on runs of 1 yard and 82 yards.

Murphy Williams, Eli Evett, Coda Cameron and Keagan Overshine also had touchdown runs of in the victory.