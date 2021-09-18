Covid news in brief: UAMS Zoom session to take virus queries

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Institute for Digital Health and Innovation is hosting an online panel Monday evening to answer questions about the coronavirus from parents, teachers and school administrators

The event, held in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, will be 6:30-8 p.m. Panelists are:

• Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, chief medical officer and medical director for immunizations and outbreak response at the Health Department.

• Dr. Robert Hopkins Jr., internist, professor of internal medicine and pediatrics and chief of the division of general internal medicine at UAMS.

• Dr. Joel Tumlison, outbreak response officer for the Health Department.

• Dr. Jared Beavers, pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at UAMS.

• Dr. Veronica Raney, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Arkansas Children's Hospital and UAMS.

More information and a link to join the Zoom meeting are at https://bit.ly/3nF6qXT

Questions can be submitted in advance at https://bit.ly/3AmyGlF

