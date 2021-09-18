Uniti picks top financial executive

Uniti Group Inc. has named Paul Bullington as its chief financial officer and treasurer. Bullington has held the interim position for several months and before that was senior vice president of strategic operations for Uniti's fiber group.

Bullington replaces Mark Wallace, who left the company in May under a leave of absence for health reasons. Wallace is no longer with the company, Uniti announced.

Bullington joined Uniti in 2017 when the Little Rock company purchased Southern Light of Mobile, Ala. Bullington was chielf financial officer of the Alabama company when the transaction occurred.