Washington Huskies rough up Arkansas State, 52-3

SEATTLE — Entering Saturday, Arkansas State had surrendered an average of 509.0 yards and 38.0 points per game, both among the 15 worst in the nation.

Conversely, Washington was averaging 317.0 yards and 8.5 points per game, the latter ranking second-worst in all of FBS.

It was about as “something’s got to give” as it gets. And the Red Wolves' defense gave the Huskies plenty of points.

Washington routed ASU 52-3 Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium, dominating on both sides of the ball and scoring touchdowns on four straight first-half possessions to put the game away not long after it began. The Huskies attacked the Red Wolf secondary with quarterback Dylan Morris throwing for three touchdowns and 367 yards while completing 23 of 39 pass attempts.

James Blackman, starting for the second time this season after replacing Layne Hatcher in the third quarter of last week’s game, never found a rhythm, completing just 16 of his 38 attempts for 176 yards.

ASU (1-2) had a chance to hang around early, marching into the Washington red zone after the Huskies opened the scoring with a touchdown on their second series. But after Blake Grupe pushed his 34-yard try wide left, Washington (1-2) blew the game open.

The Huskies went at least 70 yards on three consecutive drives, scoring three more touchdowns, each in less than four minutes — that quickly turned 7-0 into 28-0, and the hosts were well on their way to a stress-free victory.

