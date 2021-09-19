Anniversaries

Reta and Roy Williams of Arkadelphia celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary last week. The couple were married Sept. 16, 1955. Both are retired.

Lucille and Robert Kordsmeier of Conway will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Sept. 22, 1956. She is the former Lucille Moix and a homemaker. He is a retired remodeling contractor.

Mary and John Green are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Sept. 17, 1971. She is the former Mary Patrick and a retired librarian. He is a certified public accountant and a former managing partner with EGP, PLLC. They are the parents of Jim Green, John Green and Charlie Green and have two grandchildren.