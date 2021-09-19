AP voters move Hogs 4 places, set up college football's top poll matchup in Week 4

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved up four spots to No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, in the top matchup of ranked teams in the AP poll. CBS will televise the game beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The only other top-25 matchup of the week is between No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin in Chicago.

Arkansas (3-0) is coming off of a 45-10 victory over Georgia Southern in its first game as a ranked team in five years. The No. 16 ranking is the Razorbacks’ highest since October 2016, when Arkansas reached No. 16 in the poll before a 49-30 loss to top-ranked Alabama at home.

Texas A&M (3-0) enters the Southwest Classic off of a 34-0 home victory over New Mexico.

The Razorbacks and Aggies are among seven SEC programs in this week’s top 25, led by No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia. Other ranked teams include Florida (11), Ole Miss (13) and Auburn (23).

AP Top 25 Poll, Sept. 19

1 Alabama (3-0)

2 Georgia (3-0)

3 Oregon (3-0)

4 Oklahoma (3-0)

5 Iowa (3-0)

6 Penn State (3-0)

7 Texas A&M (3-0)

8 Cincinnati (3-0)

9 Clemson (2-1)

10 Ohio State (2-1)

11 Florida (2-1)

12 Notre Dame (3-0)

13 Ole Miss (3-0)

14 Iowa State (2-1)

15 BYU (3-0)

16 Arkansas (3-0)

17 Coastal Carolina (3-0)

18 Wisconsin (1-1)

19 Michigan (3-0)

20 Michigan State (3-0)

21 North Carolina (2-1)

22 Fresno State (3-1)

23 Auburn (2-1)

24 UCLA (2-1)

25 Kansas State (3-0)