• Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C., has awarded its annual H. Maurice Mitchell Leaders in Law Scholarship to University of Arkansas School of Law student Grant Spillers. Spillers received a $2,000 scholarship for the 2021-22 school year. Spillers of Olathe, Kansas, is a third-year law student at the UA School of Law. He is the chairman of the board of advocates and responsible for the overall management of the trial competition, moot court competition and client advocacy competition. Spillers has a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing from the University of Arkansas. The firm's H. Maurice Mitchell Leaders in Law Scholarship is awarded annually to the student selected as chairman of the board of advocates at the UA School of Law.

• Lisa Ferrell of North Little Rock was named to University of Alabama Parent Advisory Council on Aug. 23. Ferrell, founder and CEO of Rockwater Village, Rockwater Marina and ARClothMasks, was appointed to the advisory council for a two-year term. The council provides input on student services, parental concerns, events, programming and funding. In addition to consulting with administrative leadership, Ferrell and her colleagues will serve as liaisons between the university's nearly 38,000 families of students and the administration and faculty in an effort to help maintain University of Alabama standards of academic excellence and achievement.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.