Bama QB handles unfriendly Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Bryce Young heard all about the Swamp. He knew it would be deafening at times and difficult, if not impossible, for a visiting quarterback to communicate.

He also understood the key to handling such a raucous environment: a fast start.

Young's first collegiate road trip was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama beat No. 11 Florida 31-29 in the SEC opener for both teams Saturday.

"Crazy atmosphere," Young said. "Those fans were really loud. We knew it was going to be a hostile environment coming in and they lived up to it for sure."

The defending national champion Crimson Tide led 21-3 after the first quarter but failed to sustain its momentum and had to stop a botched two-point conversion with 3:10 left to extend its winning streak to 17. Alabama has now won 32 in a row against teams from the SEC's Eastern Division.

"I think the offense did a great job of answering the bell in the game," Alabama Coach Nick Saban said. "But our team needs to learn to maintain intensity throughout the game. ... We've got a lot of good players. We've just got to get them to play a little better."

Alabama (3-0, 1-0) has won eight in a row in the series, including a wild 52-46 victory in last year's conference title game. The Gators (2-1, 0-1) fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.

This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone outside of Gainesville expected, with 14 ½-point underdog Florida having a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes despite playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Coach Dan Mullen held Richardson out as a precaution because of a strained right hamstring and said he would only be available in case of an emergency. Mullen said doctors told him Richardson "could definitely make it worse" by playing.

So Mullen went exclusively with starter Emory Jones instead of a two-QB rotation.

"I thought Emory really kind of stepped up his game," Mullen said.

Jones completed 17 of 27 passes for 181 yards, with an interception. He was booed at times, partly because of the slow start and surely because of the home crowd's disappointment in not seeing Richardson.

He was at his best late, directing a 99-yard drive in the third quarter and a 75-yarder that nearly knotted the game.

"I still made too many mistakes," said Jones, who acknowledged a mistake on the two-point conversion.

Young completed 22 of 35 passes for 233 yards, showing little issues in a hostile environment. The Swamp packed in 90,887 fans, the fifth most in program history and the most since 2015.

NO. 7 TEXAS A&M 34,

NEW MEXICO 0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Zach Calzada threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start. The victory extends A&M's winning streak to 11 games and gives the Aggies a 3-0 start for the first time since opening the 2016 season with six consecutive wins.

Calzada was thrust into the job last weekend against Colorado when Haynes King was injured on A&M's second possession. King had surgery this week to repair a broken right leg, leaving Calzada to run the offense.

Calzada looked more comfortable, and the Aggies moved the ball much better Saturday than last week while scoring just 10 points in a win over the Buffaloes. They eclipsed their total points from that game in the first six minutes of this one and built a 24-point lead by halftime.

Terry Wilson, a transfer from Kentucky who had 559 yards passing in the first two games, threw for just 33 yards Saturday for New Mexico (2-1) while being hurried and harassed all day.

MEMPHIS 31,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 29

MEMPHIS -- Calvin Austin scored three second-half touchdowns including a questionable 94-yard punt return in the fourth quarter as Memphis rallied for a victory over Mississippi State.

The victory and Austin's punt return culminated a wild final three-plus minutes that included onside kicks, penalties and reviews, such as whether Austin could return the punt on which he scored or if the ball was dead.

In the end, Memphis (3-0) escaped with the victory culminated by a 51-yard field goal from Tiger kicker Joe Doyle with 2:02 left. A two-play drive from Mississippi State (2-1) after the field goal was capped by a 36-yard touchdown from quarterback Will Rogers to Makai Polk. But Rogers run for the two-point conversion failed, preserving the Memphis victory.

Austin scored on a pair of passes from Seth Henigan -- of 21 and 25 yards -- before his punt return with 5:36 left. On the play, a Mississippi State player knocked the ball back into the field of play at the goal line.

As the ball was lying on the turf, Austin picked up the ball and headed down the right sideline, the speedster outrunning the surprised Bulldog defenders. That gave Memphis a 28-17 lead.

The Bulldogs would score with just more than three minutes left in the game on a pass from quarterback Rogers to Malik Heath. But the final Mississippi State touchdown pass from Rogers to Polk wasn't enough as Memphis overcame a 17-7 halftime deficit.

Rogers completed 50 of 67 passes for 419 yards and 3 touchdowns.

KENTUCKY 28,

CHATTANOOGA 23

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Will Levis overcame two interceptions to throw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Isaiah Cummings, safety Tyrell Ajian returned an interception 95 yards with 7:40 remaining, and Kentucky rallied past Chattanooga.

Considered overmatched in their first meeting against the SEC school, Chattanooga (1-2) slowly turned a seven-point deficit into a 16-14 lead early in the fourth on Aaron Sears' 30-yard field goal. The Wildcats (3-0) awoke to drive 77 yards for the go-ahead TD, helped by Levis' 21-yard run and a defensive pass interference penalty before the QB hit Cummings with a 31-yard TD pass with 10:18 left.

Chattanooga was in Kentucky territory when Cole Copeland, pressured by Wildcats defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine, threw down the middle to Ajian for an easy pick. The senior safety found a hole near the left sideline and was almost untouched to provide a needed cushion.

Copeland ran for a 2-yard TD to cap a 75-yard, 14 play drive. Josh Ali, who ran 6 yards for Kentucky's first score, recovered the onside kick that allowed the Wildcats to run out the clock.

Levis completed 23 of 35 passes for 246 yards and 2 TDs, hitting Wan'Dale Robinson eight times for 111 yards, as Kentucky edged Chattanooga 348-339 in yardage.

Copeland was 21 of 35 for 168 yards while Ailym Ford carried 21 times for 128 yards.

MISSOURI 59,

SE MISSOURI 28

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Connor Bazelak squeezed a full day of production into one half as he led Missouri to a victory over Southeast Missouri.

Bazelak completed 21 of 30 passes for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Tigers (2-1). He spread the ball to 10 receivers and connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass to D'onte Smith and a 52-yard TD pass to Chance Luper.

Missouri running back Tyler Badie entered the game as the national leader in yards from scrimmage with 392. He played sparingly Saturday against an overmatched FCS opponent, but he made the most of his limited chances, rushing 9 times for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns and catching two passes for 14 yards and another score.

Missouri built a 38-0 halftime lead. In the second half, Brady Cook and Tyler Macon played quarterback for the Tigers. On his first career pass attempt, Macon connected with JJ Hester down the middle on a 65-yard touchdown.

Quarterback CJ Ogbonna carried 12 times for 96 yards for SEMO (0-3).

TENNESSEE 56,

TENNESSEE TECH 0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Hendon Hooker threw three touchdown passes and scored one of his own to lead Tennessee to a victory over Tennessee Tech.

Hooker, who finished last week's loss to Pittsburgh after Joe Milton went down with an injury, rolled up 199 yards while completing 17 of 25 passes for the Volunteers (2-1). The only negative was a lost fumble in the second quarter.

Tennessee Tech (0-3) went through three quarterbacks. The Golden Eagles generated just 179 yards of offense.

With Tennessee leading 49-0 late in the third quarter, Harrison Bailey saw his first action of the season under center. Bailey engineered a fourth-quarter drive, kept it alive with an 8-yard first-down run, then finished off the final two yards for a 56-0 score.

