Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Khadeja S. Jones, 15 Penny Lane, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Elizabeth A. Ross, 323 S. 23rd St., Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
BENTON Arnisha Morrow, 713 N. Main St., Apt. B, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Carol and Craig Smith, 2288 Lookout Mtn. Road, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Maria Berta Navarrete, 1001 N. Second St., Apt. 104, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
BRINKLEY Eddie O. Burnett Jr., P.O. Box 960, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
CABOT Nona Mae Evans, 711 Dakota St., Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
CLINTON Joann Rolen, 674 Adrianne Ave., Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Elyse M Beard, 36 Gregory Drive, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Michael E. and Bridgett N. Brown, 53 Carroll Road, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Pamela Jo Ables, 52 Leslie Road, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Rikki Dawn and Bryan Wade Hjelden, 1001 McNutt Road, Lot #300, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
Shanese Kennon, 270 Ark. 365, No. 4, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Veola Cox, 1985 Richsmith Lane, Apt. 208, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Christopher Lloyd and Alyssa Fern Pittillo, 805 Hickory St., Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
DERMOTT Naomi Delois Cornell, P.O. Box 131, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Mary Ann Thompson, 1630 N. Carlsbad Trace, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Claudia Raquel Calderon, 2020 Wirsing Ave., Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Jessie Morgan, 521 Wilcoxon St., Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
HARRISON Dawn Michelle Colton, 9577 Sims Road, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Mark James and Sheila Ann Sisco, 1399 Sansing Hollow Road, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Kevin Christopher and Lisa Suzzane Wilson, 229 Black Squirrel Lane, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Philippe and Tanna Sutter, 204 Oakcrest St., Sept. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jewelia Casey Burroughs, 243 Mount Riante Road, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Gregory Watson, 22 Ross Circle, Sept. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jeanine Millar, 6909 Gibson Road, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kayla R. Gardner, 8004 Ark. 161, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Lee Danniel and Patricia Ann Worthington, 1210 Rains St., Sept. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Calvin W. English, 195 Jack Davis, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Bridget Smith, 7619 Harmon Drive, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jesse W. and Kaylee M. Adams, 2034 Deborah Lane, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kristen M. Branson, 1410 S. Maple St., Sept. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Leola Johnson, 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, Apt. 7-B, Sept. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tracey Lashay Franklin, 10 Shepard Court, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Christopher L. McMunn, 20 Reminngton Run, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Dexter Lamont Dodson, 203 Brown St., Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Harrittie Daisy Higgins, 8514 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Lepoleon A. Logan, 8520 Chickamauga Court, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Samuel K. Robison, 191 Columbia Road 25, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Theotis Henderson, 904 W. Main, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
MARIANNA John H. Steverson, 261 S. Liberty, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Euvonna M. Jones, 8 Stoney Ridge Lane, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
MONTICELLO Mark A. Pevey, 1032 Ark. 172, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Michael C. and Michele Sue Podemski Jr., 434 CR 1422, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
NASHVILLE Stephen Foster, 319 W. Clark, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Keastea Griffin, 12516 Faulkner Crossing Drive, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mikiea Richardson, 5819 Sonora Drive, Apt. B, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
OMAHA Heidi Ann and Sean Draconous MacLeod, 7849 Pine Meadows Drive, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Raymond W. and Melissa D. Plummer, P.O. Box 444, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Tommy Eugene Cobb, 501 N. 7 1/2 St., Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
PERRYVILLE Terri Diane Marcum, 918 Ezell St., Sept. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Andrew Scruggs, 1106 Brentwood Drive, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Igusta Robinson Mackrell, 1610 W. 25th Ave., Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jody L. Robertson, 6804 Mount Magazine Cove, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Thomas Leslie and Ruby Pearl Hall, 2306 Target Valley, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
William Lee Burroughs IV, 6201 S. Mulberry St., Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
POPLAR GROVE Barbara Ellen Porter, 118 Phillips Road 350, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Catherine Ann Lawhorn, 10946 Illinois Chapel Road, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Betty Ray Swift, 908 W. Green Acres Drive, No. E-1, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Deborah J. King, 2901 S. 26th Place, Apt. 3318, Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Randall Wayne and Jennifer Lynn Graves, 100 N. Dixieland Road, Suite D2 PMB 306, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
Shirley J. Stout, 4002 S. Carol Place, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
Timothy Ray Plank, 13857 Pleasant Ridge Road, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
ROYAL Vincent Irwin, 138 McCaslin Lane, Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
SAINT CHARLES Emily M. Miller, P.O. Box 31, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Tasha Virginia Hissam, 2722 Koko Drive, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Jephah S. Arthurs, 2917 McRay Ave., Sept. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Melvin Taylor, 1610 N. Lowe St., Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Michael and Rhonda Morrow, 16 Griffin Lane, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
WALNUT RIDGE William Edward and Janice Michelle Blair Jr., 400 Kentucky St., Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Charlotte Crawford, 635 S. 10th St., Sept. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
WHEATLEY Willie Mae Cotton, P.O. Box 122, Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
SAVOY, Texas Fred David Romans, 11636 WFM 1753, Sept. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.