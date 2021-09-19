Bentonville bike initiative to help identify school infrastructure needs

BENTONVILLE -- The School District is participating in a biking initiative to promote student health and to better understand school infrastructure needs.

"Northwest Arkansas, in general, is all about using those bike trails," said Christina Hamilton, principal of Willowbrook Elementary School on Southwest Gator Boulevard. "They put a lot of money and resources into building those trails up, and so it's kind of like we're getting to be a part of it now."

The Walton Family Foundation studies show cycling was responsible for $137 million in benefits brought to Northwest Arkansas in 2017, according to the 2018 Economic and Health Benefits of Bicycling in Northwest Arkansas. That figure includes $51 million in economic activity and $86 million in health benefits. The foundation has invested in cycling over the past decade, including $74 million to help build 163 miles of soft-surface and paved bike trails across the region.

District schools are helping to further identify needs by encouraging students to ride bikes to school in September through the Bike Bentonville Schools campaign, said Leslee Wright, district communications director.

The district has partnered with Runway Group for the initiative, she said.

Runway is a Bentonville-based holding company making investments in real estate, outdoor initiatives, hospitality and businesses committed to moving Northwest Arkansas forward, according to the organization's website.

It's difficult to determine how many schools may be participating in the campaign, Wright said, adding there are challenges for students who opt to bike to school.

Recognized needs

Traffic congestion and a lack of sidewalks can create barriers for riding bikes to school, Wright said.

Both are concerns for Willowbrook students, Hamilton said.

The school serves 870 students in grades K-4 and shares some surrounding sidewalks and roadways with Bright Field Middle School on Southwest Bright Road. Bright Field has about 575 fifth- and sixth-graders, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

The two schools combined have about 130 students who routinely ride bikes to school, Hamilton said.

The sidewalks leading up to Willowbrook can be narrow, and traffic can get heavy as drivers drop off and pick up students at the school, she said.

"Every now and then you'll see a kid get a little anxious, and they will hop on the street to go around a large crowd," Hamilton said of congested sidewalks.

Hamilton said there's also a particular need at her school for bike racks. Willowbrook and Bright Field share just five racks capable of storing no more than seven bikes each. Many students resort to chaining bikes to a fence the schools share or to some benches in front of Willowbrook, she said.

Virginia Guthrie, 9, is a fourth-grader at Willowbrook who said she started to regularly ride her bike to school this year as part of the campaign. She said she often has a hard time finding space on a bike rack.

"Sometimes there are other bikes there, so sometimes I just put my kickstand down and put it in the grass," she said.

The school with the most students participating in the campaign will win a $5,000 grant from Runway Group to use at their school however they choose, said Krista Cupp, Runway's communications director. The grant is being funded through the philanthropic support of group co-founders Steuart and Tom Walton, she said.

Hamilton said she plans on buying more bike racks for the school if it wins the contest, but she also looks forward to receiving nine racks donated by Oz Trails to share with Bright Field.

Oz Trails is donating 20 racks to district schools as part of the campaign, some of which are also going to Centerton Gamble, Baker, Osage Creek, Cooper and Elm Tree elementary schools, Ardis Ann Middle School and Lincoln Junior High School, Wright said.

Oz Trails was formed in 2016 to showcase the development of multipurpose trails in Northwest Arkansas, according to the organization's website.

Pedaling forward

Participating school ambassadors have access to a shared online document in which they're compiling observations concerning biking infrastructure needs throughout September to be passed on to the Runway Group, Wright said.

Runway will share the district's feedback with the city for future planning purposes, Cupp said.

"Gathering biking infrastructure insights is part of our ongoing initiative to help support community development and sustainable growth," she said. "We are in regular communication with city leaders and will share information as it becomes available."

The city completed a Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan published in the spring, said David Wright, the city's parks and recreation director. He said the city will appreciate any additional information Runway and the district may contribute.

"All information is helpful," he said. "I welcome any report or data that's provided to us."

Cupp said she hopes the initiative will benefit the city as well as students' long-term health.

"There's nothing better for a child than experiencing the freedom and fun of riding a bike," Cupp said. "When you combine the physical, mental and social health benefits with a necessary activity of riding to school, you're teaching children healthy living can be incorporated into their daily lives and it can be fun."

Virginia, the fourth-grader, agrees.

"It's kind of like you get your body moving," she said. "It just feels like a good start to the day."

Students arrive for school on their bikes Tuesday Sept. 14 2021 at Willow Brook Elementary School in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Students arrive for school on their bikes Tuesday Sept. 14 2021 at Willow Brook Elementary School in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Virginia Guthrie, a fourth-grader at Willow Brook Elementary School in Bentonville, models her helmet on Tuesday Sept. 14 2021 after riding her bike to school. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)