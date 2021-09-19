BEST-SELLERS

Fiction

WE WERE NEVER HERE by Andrea Bartz. Will the secrets Emily shares with Kristen about violent incidents in the past ruin her life?

COMPLICATIONS by Danielle Steel. On a September night, guests at the reopening of an exclusive Paris hotel experience love, tragedy and political intrigue.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

THE NOISE by James Patterson and J.D. Barker. A strange vibration rises out of a forest near Mount Hood.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE MADNESS OF CROWDS by Louise Penny. The 17th book in the Chief Inspector Gamache series. Gamache is tasked with providing security for a statistics professor whose views are repulsive to him.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

A SLOW FIRE BURNING by Paula Hawkins. Three women come under scrutiny when a young man is found gruesomely murdered in a London houseboat.

Nonfiction

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

THE AFGHANISTAN PAPERS by Craig Whitlock. An investigative reporter for The Washington Post gives an account of how three successive presidents and their military commanders handled America’s invasion of Afghanistan after 9/11.

THE LONG SLIDE by Tucker Carlson. A collection of previously published essays from 1995 to 2016 by the Fox News host.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant. An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.