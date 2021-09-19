Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Sept. 10

Cameron and Kennedi James, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 11

Bentley Wilks and Jesus Rodea, Malvern, daughter.

Sept. 12

Jordan Anderson and Nicholas Epps, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 13

Josiah and Kelly Marlow, Little Rock, son.

Jesse and Kathy Lawson, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 14

Whitney Wyeth and Brian Brown, Little Rock, daughter.

Michael and Olivia McIver, Sheridan, daughter.

Taylor Richie and Richard Melton, Little Rock, son.