Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell, 21 Corporate Hill, Little Rock, $600,000.

Nabholz Construction, 11001 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $583,812.

CJS Enterprises, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Graham Smith Construction, 15 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $200,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 45 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 47 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

R.B. Ewing Builders, 4700 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, $194,632.

Shannon Mitchell, 6621 Waverly Drive, Little Rock, $122,000.

Stephen Smith, 200 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, $110,000.

Guy Oyler, 27 Westchester Court, Little Rock, $90,000.