The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2100 Rebsamen Park Road, 310, residential, Kytrevian Bankston, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 13, property value unknown.

• 1623 E. 14th St., commercial, Ronny Davis, 10:55 p.m. Sept. 15, property value unknown.

72204

• 1701 S. Harrison St., commercial, Michael Moss, 1:24 a.m. Sept. 12, property valued at $200.

• 3401 Fair Park Blvd., F105, residential, Anna Jimenez, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 13, property valued at $1,601.

• 1723 S. Woodrow St., commercial, Davidson Hodges, 1:38 a.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $400.

• 3700 S. University Ave., commercial, Horasio Gutierrez, 4:29 a.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $650.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

72205

• 801 S. Rodney Parham, residential, Jasmine Jointer, noon Sept. 13, property valued at $1,096.

• 3223 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, M.D. Shahnawa, 11:25 p.m. Sept. 13, property valued at $750.

• 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., residential, Saquinn Lee, 6 a.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $400.

72209

• 5813 Baseline Road 151, residential, Akelia Richardson, 1 a.m. Sept. 12, property value unknown.

• 8001 Interstate 30, commercial, Safi Masoud, 5:19 a.m. Sept. 14, property value unknown.

• 7419 Baseline Road, residential, Mynor Hurtado, 1:36 p.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $1,100.

North Little Rock

72116

• 2100 Osage, residential, Jennifer Beisner, 11 a.m. Sept. 12, property valued at $200.

• 1701 Skyline, A112, residential, Saysha Williams, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 12, property valued at $599.

• 3400 Industrial Center, residential, Tony Earnest, 6:36 p.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $1,605.