BUSINESS PEOPLE

ADVERTISING

The Sells Agency announced three new team members and a promotion. L. Lamor Williams is now public relations director. Susie Nicholson has been named director of strategic services. Caity Hatchett joined the agency as public relations/social media coordinator and Christa Lavender was promoted to social media director.

AGRICULTURE

Ron Rainey, professor, extension economist and center director, has been appointed assistant vice president for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

HEALTH

Dr. Elena Ambrogini, Ph.D., has been named director of the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Dr. Faheemullah Beg, FACC, RPVI, has joined Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology Clinic-Conway.

Dr. Scott Bird, DPM, a podiatric surgeon, recently joined Baptist Health Foot and Ankle Clinic-Fort Smith.

The board of advisers of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced the election of three new board members: Danyelle Musselman, Aimee Arzoumanian, MHA, and David Rainey, Ed.D.

LAW

J. Harrison Warden has joined Hopkins Caststeel PLC as an associate attorney.

UTILITIES

Derek A. Dyson has been named as president and chief executive officer of Today's Power, Inc. effective Jan. 1.

