Carin Schoppmeyer: Golfers gather for NWA Children's Shelter

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter Champions teed off Aug. 30 at Springdale Country Club for the shelter's 22nd annual Golf Classic.

Jason Fremstad and Venessa Yates, both of Walmart, served as honorary chairmen of the fundraiser.

The nonprofit organization recently announced the selection of Rebekah Mitchell as its next executive director. Mitchell will succeed Rick Brazile, who has served as interim executive director since November 2019.

According to a news release, before joining NWACS, Mitchell served as development director for Early Connections Learning Centers in Colorado. She has more than 10 years of experience in nonprofit management with various child-focused organizations. A graduate of Colorado College, Mitchell holds a bachelor's degree in anthropology and has served as a board member and president of the Junior League of Colorado Springs (JLCS) and executive board member of Newborn Hope.

"I'm honored to join the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter and work alongside such an extraordinary team of talented and committed people," said Mitchell. "NWACS is clearly a loved and vital part of the community fabric of Northwest Arkansas. I look forward to serving as an advocate for investing in our community's children and building on the legacy of safety, care and hope that defines and distinguishes this premier charity."

As executive director, Mitchell will work closely with staff and the NWACS board to expand the programs provided by the Shelter, including Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas, the Shelter Shop Thrift Store and the Foster Parent Training Program.

Since 1993, the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter has provided a safe place of healing for more than 11,500 children from throughout the state. The 24-hour, residential shelter provides programs and services to children who have been abandoned, abused and neglected. NWACS is a private, nonprofit organization.

Two events are next up for the group -- Kickball 4 the Kids on Sept. 24 at Memorial Park in Bentonville and Walk for Hope on Oct. 2 at Village on the Creeks in Rogers.

Organizers say the third annual walk is a "fun, family-friendly event [that] supports the youth at the Shelter and the students at Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas." In-person and virtual walking opportunities are available. David Scogin, Sam's Club, is serving as honorary chairman of the event. For more information, visit nwacs.org/events/walk-for-hope-2/.

