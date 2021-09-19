North Little Rock notebook: City planning fair to help homeless

City planning fair to help homeless

North Little Rock will host an Unsheltered Outreach Fair on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 120 Riverfront Park Drive.

At the fair, people can access resources for the homeless and receive covid-19 vaccinations. Those who choose to get vaccinated will receive $50 food gift cards from the city, according to a news release.

Event to spotlight Crohn's disease

The eighth annual Paint the Rock event to raise awareness for Crohn's disease will take place Thursday in Argenta Plaza at 501 N. Main St. in North Little Rock.

Artists will create special pieces live at the event, and there will be a silent and live auction showcasing local artists.

The event's mission is to ultimately "cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the lives of children & adults affected by these diseases," according to a news release.

Author Shirer set to host NLR event

Christian motivational speaker and author Priscilla Shirer will host an event Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The event, Going Beyond Live with Priscilla Shirer, is sponsored by Nashville-based publisher LifeWay Christian Resources.

Shirer is "known for her role in the best-selling film War Room, her dynamic, Bible-based teaching, and numerous best-selling books and Bible studies" according to a news release.

After the event, Shirer's brother Anthony Evans, a Christian recording artist, will lead a worship service.