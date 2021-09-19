Club News: Rotarians, Quilters, UFO investigators meet

BV Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will host a "flash sale" of daylilies from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at Village Wastewater, 380 Bella Vista Way.

The daylilies were donated to the organization in 2020 when a collector in Elm Springs made the decision to downsize his late wife's daylily collection. There are thousands of varieties of daylilies, and the donor's collection numbered in the hundreds. Although the club has sold many that were donated, there are many more that will be available at the sale. Gardeners maintain a greenhouse at the wastewater facility, as well as several outside beds, allowing them to keep large numbers of plants thriving on site.

No appointment is required to shop.

Information: Call (716) 553-5283. The garden club's website can be found at bellavistagardenclub.com.

Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon Sept. 21 via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Gwen Faulkenberry from Ozark, who ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat in 2020. She is the executive director and editor of Arkansas Strong (arstrong.com), an organization she founded. Arkansas Strong seeks to unite Arkansans on principals everyone can agree upon.

Information: (479) 200-2170.

Veterans

The McPherson Camp of the Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group gathers at 6 p.m. for dinner and socializing.

The SUV is made up of male descendants of United State soldiers, sailors or government officials who served during the Civil War.

Information: (479) 381-6883 or email jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Sept. 23 in person at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville and via Zoom. The program will be on HARK with Josh Hall. Lunch is $15. Email the club for a link to the Zoom option.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Quilt Guild

The Quilt Guild of Northwest Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St. in Springdale.

The meeting will be a "Super Show and Tell," and the business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Each person may bring two quilts to show that they have worked on during the covid-19 quarantine while members have not been meeting.

Masked are required, and participants will be following CDC and ARDH guidelines. Guests are invited to attend one meeting before they are asked them to join.

Information: Email quiltguildnwa@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport Conference Room. Highlights of the 2021 International MUFON Symposium held in Las Vegas last month will be presented.

Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild of Bella Vista will be holding their inaugural online quilt auction Oct. 4-14. This auction is open to the public. Visit the auction at getabidauctions.com/calidocutups to preview quilts and place your bids or go to the club's website.

Education is the primary focus for the Calico Cut-Ups guild. Monies raised will be used to help fund the Mary V. Pumphrey Memorial Scholarship, given annually, to support the annual free Kids Quilt Kamp, monthly programs and quilting workshops. Throughout each year the members make quilt contributions for area charitable groups like the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, Children's Advocacy, Ronald McDonald House, Mercy Hospital for preemies, and even dog beds are made for the animal shelter.

Information: calicocutups.com.

DAR

The Daughters of the American Revolution organization urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month's annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.

"There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day," said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. "While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life."

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. The celebration's goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America's great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens' responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week.

"In communities across America, Daughters will erect hundreds of community displays, sponsor municipal proclamations, ring bells and stage programs to raise awareness of the Constitution's tenets and importance. We hope that all Americans will learn more about the Constitution and its immense impact on our nation," VanBuren said.

One of the largest patriotic women's organizations in the world, DAR has more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.

Information: dar.org.